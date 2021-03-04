this icon from the second trilogy in the Andor series

The Star Wars saga never ends. After all, with the success of the film Rogue One, it is logical that a prequel will see the light of day at some point. The film pays homage to the original trilogy and tells the story of a rebel team whose mission is to steal the Dark Star’s plans from the Empire. With the Andor series we follow the adventures of Cassian Andor, soldier of the Rebel Alliance, played by Diego Luna. According to the specialist media The Illuminerdi, a character who is particularly valued by fans should appear in the series.

the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi

You will understand that the Andor series currently in production might well welcome the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor. The author could therefore play alongside Diego Luna, the captain of the rebellion in Rogue One and central protagonist of the story. Note that he is currently preparing his role on the dedicated series Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Filming is scheduled to begin in March.

It wouldn’t be a simple cameo, but a recurring role – it remains to be seen which one – for Ewan McGregor. A very conceivable possibility, considering that Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi are filmed in the same year. It is therefore likely that the actor can have it either way. Timeline level is also appropriate. Indeed, the events of Andor precede those of Rogue One (which themselves precede those of A New Hope). Obi-Wan lies between the Sith’s vengeance and a new hope: the circle is full.

a spy thriller

The series created by Tony Gilroy describes itself as a spy thriller and could hit our screens in late 2021. Toby Haynes can be found next to Ben Caron and Susanna White in the direction. For the rest of the cast: Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Rielly. Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to arrive on Disney + in 2022 and will be directed by Deborah Chow. Good news in prospect!