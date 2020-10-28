This HyperX Fury 16 GB DDR4 memory kit benefits from a very nice price drop

If you are looking for a DDR4 memory kit for a brand new machine, or if you want to improve the performance of the current machine, here are some things you should not miss out on with the HyperX Fury.

HyperX Fury: A powerful and customizable DDR4 kit

The HyperX Fury 16 GB kit consists of two 8 GB memory modules that work at a speed of 3466 MHz.

In addition, they are compatible with the Intel XMP feature that allows you to overclock the RAM and processor by opting for specific profiles. This is how you gain performance and performance. And to keep everything cool, they are equipped with a heat sink. You should also know that HyperX developed an infrared synchronization system.

This RAM kit comes with RGB lighting effects provided you have a compatible motherboard and are using HyperX NGENUITY software.

In general, this RAM kit costs 110 euros, at the moment it’s 72.99 euros. And for small purses, we also have Crucial bars.

Why succumb to this offer?

Performances Personalization frequencies

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.