This hyper-realistic cosplay from Babidi is unanimous among fans

Dragon Ball is by far considered to be one of the most iconic mangas of its generation. So much so that it has a huge community of fans who are still very active and redoubling their creativity to pay tribute to the series created in 1984. Among these tributes we obviously find the realization of cosplays, and over time some have quite simply succeeded in reaching a level far beyond anything previously done.

A great Babidi cosplay from Dragon Ball Z.

With its colorful galactic characters, creating a Dragon Ball Z cosplay is definitely not easy, let alone hope for a rendering that will be realistic for a while. Anyway, this Polish cosplayer who answered the nickname Sosenka (or @itlookslikekilled) on Instagram proved otherwise by doing a simply mind-boggling cosplay of Babidi.

In order for the assistant to appear as real as life, the cosplayer has had a long creative journey behind him. She made a silicone mask first. Unlike many other cosplayers who have engaged in Babidi’s cosplay exercise, she did not repeat her googly eyes from A to Z.

A tailor-made cosplay

She put the unnatural aside and made sure to fix her own gaze on the character’s while wearing the illusory lenses. To do this, the Polish cosplayer had to adjust her face to her own proportions. Therefore, his skull protrudes a lot less than in the anime.

She also made sure to faithfully reproduce her articulated arms and clothing. So it is clear that the end result is extremely believable as you can see below:

The peculiarity of this costume lies in the fact that everything is actually contained in a single mask that is put on in a few seconds. The costume is therefore visually very impressive, but is not necessarily suitable for long conventional walks from the outset.

A cosplayer who has violated her art

Sosenka is used to doing many other cosplays of all kinds. And we assure you: Most of them are much easier to handle than the articulated Babidi mask. As a regular person in unlikely transformations, the Polish woman is not afraid to start projects as diverse as varied with cosplays from Yennefer, Sakura, Rivaille, Jafar, Gandalf and many others.

As a huge Dragon Ball fan, this is obviously not your first attempt to recreate the characters from this universe. In the past she has therefore tackled various costume projects and it is possible to find her as Majin Boo, Imperfect Cell, Beerus, Jiren the Gray, Tortue Géniale, C-18, C-17, C-16, Whis or Bulma . You can discover them in the following video:

As you can see, Sosenka not only has mastered the design of prostheses and clothing, she also has no problem enjoying the art of makeup to blend in with her character. Such an impressive and hopeful talent for newbies to cosplay.