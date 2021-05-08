This huge inconsistency that makes fans react

Star Wars: The Bad Watch was launched on May 4, 2021 and is the last Star Wars animated series. If the first two episodes are very qualitative, then a detail of the first episode raised fans’ eyebrows. Explanations.

An inconsistency that sparked a response

It’s an understatement to say that we at Hitek have been waiting impatiently for the release of Star Wars: The Bad Watch. The Bad Watch, the final Star Wars animated series, promises to reconnect with the quality of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Additionally, the series was created by Dave Filoni, the father of the above series and one of the great architects for the success of The Mandalorian.

The first episode of The Bad Batch was released on May 4th and was extremely satisfactory. A true profession of faith, this opening episode lets us understand that through the eyes of a group of renegade clones, the series will reveal the first days of the Order 66 Empire. In spite of everything, this first sparked interest in the first ten minutes, due to a large inconsistency, we had a bitter taste in our mouths.

In the first ten minutes we find the Padawan Caleb Dume, a few years before he becomes Kanan Jarrus, one of the main characters in Star Wars Rebels. After the padawan and his Jedi master Depa Billaba befriended the Bad Batch, they are attacked by the clones on the planet Kaller. If the clones manage to kill Depa Billaba, his young padawan escapes them thanks to the help of Hunter, the leader of the Bad Batch.

Rhythmically and tragically, this introduction could have been successful if the genesis of Kanan Jarrus had not already been told in the comics Kanan: The Last Padawan by Greg Weisman, one of the producers of the Star Wars Rebels series. This comic, published by Marvel in 2015, revealed Caleb Dume’s escape during Order 66 as well as the beginning of his underground life under the identity of Kanan Jarrus. If Caleb Dume did indeed flee the planet Kaller, he did not benefit from the help of the Bad Batch leader, as this group of clones was later created on the occasion of the seventh season of The Clone Wars, released exclusively on Disney + at the beginning of Kanan: The Last Padawan, the young Padawan befriended two clones, Gray and Styles, who stalk him after Order 66 was ordered to execute.

The least we can say is that this inconsistency did not go unnoticed and fans of the comic reacted on Twitter. Here are a few.

Obviously, this initial inconsistency doesn’t unduly affect the episode. With an exceptional duration of one hour and seventeen minutes, the first episode of The Bad Batch has largely won over Star Wars fans. Additionally, it should be noted that George Lucas overlooked some inconsistencies between the first two trilogies. This is how we remember that in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Leia entrusted the song to her mother, who died giving birth in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Finally, it should be noted that Caleb Dume’s escape represents only ten minutes of the first episode of The Bad Batch and barely a sixth of the comic book Kanan: The Last Padawan. In any case, we can’t wait to see the rest!