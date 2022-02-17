This hot movie is finally getting a sequel

The renewal or non-renewal of Netflix series and film series is always a subject of great debate, as we have known for several years. Because the rest of a series usually depends not only on how it is received, but above all on what has brought it internationally. And the series of the day has been talked about a lot lately as it has been the subject of several controversies.

A film that is not unanimous

We recently told you that a Netflix series with steamy scenes had caused some viewers some discomfort. This series is called Through My Window and tells the story of Raquel who always had her sights set on her neighbor Ares until the situation collapsed.

Many netizens found this movie quite embarrassing, as we explained to you in a previous article. The acting, the screenplay, the very large number of sex scenes, the dialogues or even the fact that certain sex scenes in the film contained elements that were sometimes devalued were questioned. This movie, which some netizens have dubbed “the most embarrassing sex movie on the platform,” is still entitled to multiple sequels, according to the platform.

Sequels planned despite discomfort

Streaming platform Netflix has just announced that two sequels to the film Through My Window are currently in preparation. As we can imagine, these sequels will allow us to learn a little more about the relationship between Raquel and Ares and about the other characters that have appeared in the series.

Ares and Raquel’s love story isn’t over yet!

We’re making two sequels to Through my Window / A través de mi ventana that will tell new stories about Raquel & Ares – as well as the rest of the characters we love. And all with the participation of @Arix05! pic.twitter.com/Rnz81twJ3K

February 15, 2022

This news has generated quite a mixed reaction on Twitter so far, with some netizens still hoping to spot improvements in the proposed sequels, or even hoping that the sequels will be a bit more stimulating. Others, however, would have preferred that no sequel would see the light of day.

Hope it’s more exciting than the first one

February 15, 2022

I hope it will be more existential than the first film.

just another porn

Seen and the plot doesn’t even make sense anymore, just another 365 days

& Raquel is just another Spanish version of “I’m not like other girls”. Drooling about mysterious, misunderstood rich boy Hardin Scott

I mean Ares

I prefer Julie & The Phantom s2 to this one

February 15, 2022

via our comments section!