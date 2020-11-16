This homage to Apollo 13 that you surely didn’t notice in the last episode

In the third episode of the second season of The Mandalorian, also known as Chapter 11, director Bryce Dallas Howard nodded to her director-father Ron Howard. We can find footage that is modeled on footage from the Apollo 13 movie starring Tom Hanks.

A reference to her father’s film

The Mandalorian series changes the director for each of its episodes. After Jon Favreau in episode 1 and Peyton Reed in episode 2 of season 2, Bryce Dallas Howard was responsible for episode 3. The actress, best known for her role as Gwen Stacy in Sam Raimi’s and Claire’s Spider-Man trilogy in the Jurassic World trilogy, isn’t her first get behind the camera, she’d already shot an episode for season 1.

During episode 3 our Mandalorian tries as best he can to land on the planet Trask. We can therefore see the razor comb in full free fall and re-ignite when it enters the atmosphere. You may not have noticed, but this scene was modeled on a scene from the Apollo 13 movie. Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed it on Twitter.

Nice catch !! 100% correct 🙂 https://t.co/J1LSdvetYJ

November 14, 2020

A very nice wink from Bryce Dallas Howard, as it is none other than his father Ron Howard who made the film Apollo 13. You should also know that there is a great love story between the Howard family and Star Wars. Mostly because Ron Howard is a great friend of George Lucas, the father of Star Wars. Then because Ron Howard was in discussions to direct The Phantom Menace, but also because Ron Howard was the one who came to the rescue to end the spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Episode 3 has been critically acclaimed, so it’s fair to imagine that this won’t be the last time Bryce Dallas Howard will step behind the camera to see the saga set in a galaxy far, far away. .