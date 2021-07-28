This hilarious Easter egg on PS5 will get you watching the series

The fifth season of Rick & Morty has been broadcast for a few weeks. A very popular series that here reveals some highly anticipated episodes. And for good reason, the fourth season ended in May 2019, still wait two years. The opportunity for fans to rediscover the crossed-out characters of this universe signed by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, as well as a hairy Easter egg on the hardest-to-get next-generation console: the PlayStation 5.

when the ps5 invites you to rick & morty

On July 25th, Adult Swim aired the sixth episode of season five of Rick & Morty. New and unprecedented epic for the grandfather and his grandson, here personally supported by the President of the United States. An early Thanksgiving episode in which Rick & Morty attempt to obtain the President’s pardon by impersonating turkeys. Plot Twist: Rick has done it with the same technique in the past. Security is therefore being stepped up for the occasion, with armored vehicles, soldiers armed to the teeth, and especially soldiers turned into turkeys for the occasion while previously swallowing a pill so their allies can make sure they get one are basic human.

For a change, a completely blocked episode in which the American government, the army, Rick and Morty and turkeys clash. And at the end of this confrontation, the President of the United States is seriously injured by the President of the Turkeys, a turkey that was accidentally injected with the President’s DNA. According to urban legend, the “real” President of the United States then saw his life in front of him. And while some would have visions with their families or loved ones, this president has rethought every generation of PlayStation consoles to make the desire for a PlayStation 5 a reality.

A crispy Easter egg that highlights the appeal of Sony’s latest console. A next-generation console that remains inaccessible to many gamers, though stocks come and go sporadically. Still, it’s nice to see that the PlayStation 5 is already making an appearance in various works. The Rick & Morty series is known for getting a lot of references, whether from pop culture or not. Season 5 of Rick & Morty is expected to air until the tenth episode, namely Rickmurai Jack. One final episode slated for August 22nd in the original version and the next day in a French subtitle version.

