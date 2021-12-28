this high-quality soundbar costs less than 240 euros

If you want to improve the sound of your TV, we are now offering you a great promotion on the Bose TV Speaker, a high-quality soundbar that has just dropped below the 240 euro mark.

Bose TV speakers: compact and efficient

As already mentioned, the Bose TV Speaker is a soundbar that replaces the sound of your TV. The special feature of the latter is that it is very compact and you can easily install it under your television.

It also has multiple modes (dialogues) to adjust the sound to the content you are watching. It is also very interesting when you connect a game console as it offers great space for FPS, but also for other types of games. Bose explains that with this model you will have a complete and realistic listening experience.

For connectivity, it has an HDMI eARC port and an optical port. The Bose TV Speaker also has Bluetooth and Wifi, you can stream music from your smartphone or tablet.

In terms of price, it is currently 239.99 euros instead of 259.99 euros, a small promotion that is relatively rare with this model. And to complete your audio / video setup, we also have the Nvidia Shield Pro multimedia box in good condition.

3 reasons to order it

Sound quality for films and series Good space for games Bluetooth and WLAN for audio streaming

