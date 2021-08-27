this high-end microphone is now listed under 100 euros

In order to capture exceptional broadcast sound quality even more clearly and precisely, the Logitech Yeti X Professional microphone has been equipped with a new set of capacitors with four static capsules. Whether it is about clearly communicating with your teammates during your gaming sessions, streaming or YouTube productions, it will meet all of your needs.

Logitech Yeti X Professional: a microphone for all applications

If you choose the black Logitech Yeti X Professional microphone, you are entitled to 4 versatile directional diagrams

If you use it during a conference call, for example, you can easily capture an atmosphere of “presence” thanks to its omnidirectional mode.

When using it for an interview, the two-way mode allows you to accurately record your voice and that of the person you are speaking to. Once this mode is activated, the Logitech Yeti X Professional only records the sounds in front of and behind it.

You can also use this microphone to record a realistic sound image. In the event that there are several sound sources in front of the microphone, you can activate the stereo mode so that only the left and right channels are used.

The Logitech Yeti X Professional is also perfect for recording your podcasts, making your Skype calls, or even streaming your game; it will also meet your expectations if you want to use it for singing or recording musical instruments. In fact, it also has a kidney mode that allows it to pick up any type of its product in front of it.

Get better focus with the Logitech Yeti X Professional Microphone.

Note that this microphone has a high resolution 11 segment LED display. This model is also equipped with a smart button. This gives you the ability to quickly adjust your settings, adjust the volume of your headphones or even mute …

You can also use Blue VO! CE to improve the sound quality. All you have to do is download Logitech G HUB and you will have access to a wide variety of presets created by sound professionals.

No driver is required to use the Logitech Yeti X Professional, whether on a Mac or PC. You can use it right out of the box whether you have Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, macOS 10.10 or higher versions. This microphone is USB 1.1 / 2.0 / 3.0 compatible. The transmission speed is 48 kHz, 24 bit. The frequency response ranges from 20 Hz to 20 kHz. Its output power is 72 mW per channel.

Today, you can get this black Logitech Yeti X Professional microphone for just $ 99.99. Usually it is displayed at 179.99 euros.

