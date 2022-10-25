“This had nothing to do with gambling”

Common slots streamer Tyler “Trainwreckstv” has taken to his Twitch stream to criticize the platform for its current playing stream insurance policies. For these unaware, the Amazon-owned platform has seemingly banned full-fledged gambling-sponsored streams following a lot of outcries. The uproar occurred after a streamer named ItsSliker was discovered swindling hundreds of {dollars} from a number of people to fund his sports activities playing dependancy.

Nevertheless, Tyler believes that there’s extra to the story. In accordance with the 31-year-old streamer, Twitch de-platformed playing streams because of him. In his most up-to-date stream, he defined:

“This had nothing to do with playing.”

Trainwreckstv claims that he was focused by Twitch for his monumental playing contract

Streamer-cum-gambler Trainwreckstv has made the controversial assertion after claiming to have been singled-out by Twitch because of his place on the platform. In a stream uploaded at the moment, he mentioned:

” these advantage signaling mom f**kers which might be actual loud, you understand what I am saying? I am telling you want, you may name me delusional, name me loopy, however I am telling, this has nothing to do with playing, this has to do with Trainwreckstv. No f**king bullsh*t!”

Right here, advantage signalers are almost certainly implied in the direction of the likes of Mizkif, who was among the many main streamers to have raised his voice towards playing following the ItsSliker controversy.

Tyler additional alluded to the big contract that he has been on over the previous yr or so. A current clip of him revealing to have earned $360 million over the past 16 months went viral not too long ago. Talking about it, he mentioned:

“I believe my publish about 360 (million), the clip on Poke’s stream, the 360 million, I believe that proves that. what I am saying? It is like, if all your arguments are constant, for my part, that is my opinion, if all of your arguments are according to it simply being a playing factor, proper, why the f**okay does what I make, or my contract or regardless of the f**okay, why does that (matter)…”

He concluded his assertion by expressing his bafflement on the sudden change in focus from Twitch’s facet. He mentioned:

“It is tremendous bizarre to me, tremendous, tremendous bizarre.”

Trainwreckstv’s feedback acquired fairly a couple of reactions on Reddit

The clip discovered its technique to the favored subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered plenty of feedback. Upon listening to Tyler’s assertion, followers had been largely divided of their opinions.

Trainwreckstv stays among the many few main streamers who’ve criticized Twitch’s choice to de-platform playing sponsored streams.



