this great soundbar with wireless box costs less than 200 euros

If you want to enhance the sound of your TV, here is a great promotion for the Denon DHT-S316 soundbar with its wireless subwoofer that will allow you to enjoy your movies, series and video games to the fullest.

Denon DHT-S316: rendezvous audio quality and wireless

The Denon DHT-S316 is a high quality soundbar because it is equipped with Dolby Digital and DTS technologies. You will feel like you are right in the middle of the action in the movie and the series. It’s also paired with a wireless subwoofer, which gives you the option to install it anywhere without distorting your interior.

In this small, only 5.5 cm high soundbar you will find 2 loudspeakers for the midrange and 2 loudspeakers for the highs. In addition, it also has a dialogue mode to better understand what is being said in the movie or series.

In terms of connectivity, the Denon DHT-S316 has Bluetooth for listening to your favorite playlists that are on your smartphone or tablet, as well as 2 HDMI ARC ports to connect, for example, your living room console.

As for the promotion, the Denon DHT-S316 has just risen to 199.99 euros instead of 279.99 euros. And if a soundbar isn’t enough for you, you’ll find a great Jamo Cinema Kit here.

