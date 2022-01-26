This great PC case is available at an unbeatable price

If you’re looking for a new PC case to mount a new configuration, here’s a great deal at Be quiet! PureBase 500DXRGB. The latter is at an unbeatable price at the moment.

Be calm! Pure Base 500DX RGB: a classy PC case

When assembling a new configuration you tend not to put too much money in a box and yet not all are created equal. Some offer configurations that allow your components to last over time thanks to a good cooling system. Others rely primarily on silence, others more on “tuning” with lights and other LED strips.

The Be quiet! Pure Base 500DX RGB plays it classy with its fairly simple but effective style. In fact, it has 3 Pure Wings 2 140mm fans that guarantee a very good cooling performance while remaining silent. Against dust, they are equipped with removable dust filters to filter the incoming air.

Inside we have an ARGB LED lighting system that we also find on the facade. In addition, its dimensions allow it to accommodate coolers up to 360mm, which is a good point if you don’t opt ​​for the ones that come with your processor. Even water cooling can be easily installed.

The Be quiet! Pure Base 500DX RGB is currently 98.99 euros instead of 145 euros, the currently lowest observed price. To complete your setup we also have a very nice PC screen that converts into a TV.

Why be tempted?

DesignSpace for a large radiator or water cooling systemSilent and efficient cooling

