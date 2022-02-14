This great gaming mouse just went up to under $50

Who doesn’t know Steelseries? The latter is one of gamers’ favorite brands with robust peripherals and accessories optimized for gaming and eSports. If you’re looking for a gaming mouse under 50 euros, you’ve come to the right place, the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Onyx is currently benefiting from a nice discount.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Onyx: Super precision and great response

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Onyx was voted the best gaming mouse in the lightest category by PC GAMER magazine and, with its ultra-light honeycomb design, actually weighs only 59 grams. You’ll gain speed and your wrist will tire less. Not only is it super light, but it also has 100% virgin PTFE glides that increase the fluidity of your movements to make them even faster and more efficient.

Under its shell is a TrueMove Core gaming optical sensor that offers excellent pixel precision. In terms of its resolution, this sensor can reach up to 8500 DPI, it can also withstand accelerations of up to 30G and analyze no less than 300 frames per second.

This mouse features a USB-C mesh cable that glides smoothly across your desk surface and carpet.

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Onyx features AquaBarrier technology, making it water and dust resistant.

The price went from 69.99 to 49.99 euros. To complete your setup, we also have a good plan for a Logitech G Pro Surround gaming headset.

Just click the button below to check out this amazing wired mouse deal.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.