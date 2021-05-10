This great gaming monitor gets a 29% discount

If you’re passionate about video games, you probably know that having a good quality screen is vital. In this regard, the Lenovo brand alone accounts for around 3% of the display market and is characterized by the quality of its products. In addition, the Lenovo G27c-10 is characterized by its audiovisual performance. It’s also great value for money, for less than $ 250.

Lenovo G27C-10: efficient and ergonomic

The Lenovo G27c-10 has a beautiful 27-inch screen that displays Full HD definition of 1920 x 1080 pixels. This model reacts particularly quickly with a native refresh rate of 144 Hz, which is superimposed on 165 Hz. For this product, Lenovo offers a response time of 6 ms, which makes it fast enough for a dedicated gaming monitor. The display is FreeSync Premium certified and therefore compatible with G-Sync.

In poor lighting conditions, this monitor consumes around 17 W or only 85 W / m². At maximum brightness, however, it can be up to 28 W. The average difference in brightness homogeneity is 6% over the entire screen, with the colorimetry varying at 45 °.

Additionally, the Lenovo G27c-10 has good quality matte black plastic with a 23.5 cm deep Y-leg that is wide enough to stabilize the screen. In terms of the settings, the Lenovo monitor is satisfied with the basics: the height is adjusted to 13 cm and the inclination is between -5 ° and +22 °.

The Lenovo G27c-10 is available for the modest price of € 199.99 instead of € 279.99, which equates to a € 80 discount.

