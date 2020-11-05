This great 70-inch 4K HDR LED TV is currently under $ 700!

If you are looking for a super large 4K HDR LED TV and have been looking forward to Black Friday, this opportunity should not be missed. This is the Hisense model 70A7100F, which has just dropped below the € 700 mark.

Hisense 70A7100F: a maxi 4K HDR television

The Hisense 70A7100F plays in the big leagues with a diagonal of 70 inches or about 177 cm and a 4K UHD resolution compatible with HDR for an even more detailed and clearer picture. You can enjoy your movies as they should from the comfort of your sofa.

The 70A7100F not only offers a very beautiful picture, but also has its own operating system on which you can access your favorite applications as well as the services to which you have subscribed (Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal, Disney + ..). .). In addition, it is also compatible with voice assistants on the market, so you can control it from your smartphone and voice without having to touch the remote control.

While it was 749 euros, which is already a good price for an LED TV of this size, it benefits from an instant discount of 50 euros which has dropped to just 699 euros! And if you want Android, you can go for the Fire TV Cube from Amazon.

Why fall for this LED TV?

Great 4K UHD diagonal compatibility with connected TV assistants for apps

