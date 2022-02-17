this Google TV Full LED 4K Bravia XR benefits from a new discount

Sony is a brand that is well known for the picture quality of their TVs but also for the features they offer. Sony’s XR55X90J model is currently benefiting from a new discount and is becoming very interesting compared to the competition.

Sony XR55X90J: a Full LED TV that works with Google TV

The Sony XR55X90J is equipped with a Bravia XR Full LED (Full Array Local Dimming) panel with a diagonal of 55 inches, i.e. approx. 139 cm and a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The latter also has HDR compatibility (HDR10, HDR HLG, Dolby Vision) and VRR, giving it a great contrast ratio with excellent brightness. That’s not all, since the refresh rate is 100 Hz, which allows for very good fluidity.

The operating system level is striking, as Sony works hand in hand with Google. As a result, you will have Android TV or Google TV as operating system and it is possible to install on it all the applications you want to have even more content (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, Salto, Hulu, Molotov, Twitch , Youtube… .). Compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa is also included.

In terms of connectivity, you can count on Wifi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 technology and HomeKit.

Thanks to the 100 euro reduction, you currently have to reckon with 899 euros for the price. And to boost the audio part, we also have a good plan for this Philips soundbar.

