This Genshin Impact and Pokémon clone could be the sensation of 2022

Roco Kingdom is likely to be the mobile gaming sensation in 2022. Somewhere between Pokémon and Genshin Impact, Roco Kingdom is a mobile RPG game based on a Japanese animation production released between 2011 and 2013 in which the player roams an open world to collect pets.

Roco Kingdom: a highly anticipated game

Developed by The Tencent Games, Roco Kingdom is a mobile game that shares some similarities with the Pokémon universe. This new Chinese game features an open world where the player collects pets. A modus operandi that will remind some users of Pokémon Legends Arceus. Fortunately, there are a lot of differences in Pokémon too. In Roco Kingdom the character makes friends with other beings and doesn’t just capture everyone like in Pokémon. In the original version of Roco Kingdom, the protagonist of the story is a little lion. But in the mobile game, the character has become a little boy.

This new game is also reminiscent of another cult game: Genshin Impact. The game was developed in 2011 by three young developers and today has more than 9 million users around the world. Inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact is an open-ended fantasy world game called Teyvat. A sister and a brother are separated by an unknown goddess. The player begins his adventure as a traveler of unknown origin, in search of the other.

The summary of the game

The young Roco Kingdom Mobile is being developed by Magic Mirror Studio and The Tencent Game Cube Studio. In the game, the player takes on the role of a newcomer to the Academy of the Wizarding World, who coexists with the elves. On his journey he gradually discovers the world, is accompanied by elves and has to make important decisions in times of crisis. The game is directed by the elves and enables the exploration of an open world as a medium, construction and strategy as a means. Everything is based on an original worldview and narrative context to create a larger, more mature, and more cohesive universe for users.

The Kingdom of Roco is expected in China in 2022. For the time being, no release date has been announced for the west. Sequel follows.