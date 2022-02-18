This gaming mouse just went up to $59

Logitech is a brand that appeals to many gamers thanks to its quality accessories and gaming-optimized peripherals. There are headsets, keyboards and mice, everything you need to play well. Today, to the delight of gamers, the Logitech G502 Hero RGB has just dropped in price again.

Logitech G502 Hero RGB: an ultra-precise and customizable mouse

If you are looking for a gaming mouse then look no further we have a great deal on the Logitech G502 Hero RGB as it has just jumped to £59.97 while its base price was £89.99.

This mouse is wired and its cable measures no less than 2.1 meters, so you can easily connect it to a desktop PC standing on the floor. It has an ergonomic shape that is particularly suitable for right-handers. It consists of 11 mechanical keys that are fully programmable via Logitech G Gaming software. It is possible to assign macros and adjust the RGB lighting. All settings can be saved to internal memory to keep your profiles in memory.

At the level of the optical sensor, we are in a model equipped with a Hero 16 K (16,000 DPI). Note that you can update it by updating its firmware to switch it to 25,600 DPI for very high sensitivity and precision.

If you’re looking to boost your PC’s performance, we also stock a 1TB Crucial NVMe M.2 SSD.

