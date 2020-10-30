This gaming laptop is perfect for teleworking and gaming. A 1-month Xbox Game Pass is offered as a bonus

You’re dealing with containment, and if you need to work from home, here’s a good plan for that gaming pc that can give you some moments of relaxation too. This is the Asus FX571GT-BQ691T model.

Asus FX571GT-BQ691T: A gaming laptop for telecommuting

This laptop has a beautiful 15-inch LED display with full HD resolution, so you can work, play and even watch movies comfortably.

Here is the configuration of this machine:

Processor: Intel Core i5-8300H with 2.3 GHz RAM: 8 GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER with 4 GB GDDR5 storage space: 512 GB SSD

And for the connection we find:

a Headphone output 1 USB port 3.2 2 USB 2.0 ports 1 USB C1 port Micro HDMI port 1 Gigabit Ethernet port

The Asus FX571GT-BQ691T currently benefits from a nice reduction. It’s 779 euros while it’s more around 800 euros elsewhere. A 1 month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass service is offered as a bonus. And to complete your order, we also have a 5TB external hard drive.

Why are you being seduced by this offer?

Graphics card for games SSD storage price-performance ratio

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.