This gaming headset optimized by eSports players crashes to 70 euros

Recently we offered you a good plan for a great Cooler Master gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound, today it’s the turn of a model from Logitech and not just any, since it’s the Wired G Pro very popular among gamers.

Logitech G Pro: super spaciousness and explosive bass

Logitech is a brand that specializes in gaming accessories and peripherals, like this great G Pro headset, which is currently £69.99 instead of £99.99.

The latter features 50mm Pro-G drivers that deliver powerful sound. They are protected by pads covered with PU leather and memory foam, also located at the level of the headband. Good support and great comfort are guaranteed for long, uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Logitech has equipped its headset with its own advanced sound card (DAC) to ensure high-quality sound. The 5-band EQ has been optimized in collaboration with well-known eSports players

On its 2 meter cable there is a small control box that allows you to change the volume but also to mute your microphone very quickly. The latter also has very low latency and a noise filter so your teammates can hear you perfectly.

To complete your setup, we also have other good deals, such as an Acer Nitro 2K gaming screen, a Crucial Ballistix 32GB DDR4 RAM kit.

