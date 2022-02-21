This gaming desktop offers a nice reduction

Lenovo has many types of PCs, from the all-in-one PC to the laptop to the ultra-portable, but also to the desktop PC, not to mention gaming models like the Ideacentre G5 that is currently being advertised and that is the latter that we will present to you in this good plan.

Lenovo Ideacentre G5: A desktop PC optimized for gaming

So the Lenovo Ideacentre G5 is a fixed or desktop PC optimized by the manufacturer for gamer satisfaction. The latter therefore has a configuration that allows it to launch many titles without any problems thanks to its powerful processor and graphics card.

He has this in his stomach or in his box:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (6 cores, 3.9 GHz / up to 4.4 GHz) RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Storage space: 512 GB in SSD

As we can see, it lends itself perfectly to gaming and its price is quite good for this configuration, being around 1499 euros, while in general it ranges from 1600 to 1700 euros. Be careful not to get confused with the GTX 1660 version, which costs 969 euros. As a bonus, there is a keyboard and a mouse.

To complete your setup, we also have a good plan for an excellent wireless gaming headset compatible with the PS5.

