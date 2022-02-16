This gaming chair benefits from an immediate €70 discount

When you play long hours you need to take care of your back and neck, and for that you shouldn’t hesitate to invest in a good seat. The Dx Racer Prince P08 is a very good model that will offer you maximum comfort during your gaming sessions but also to work.

Dx Racer Prince P08: Designed for your health

The Dx Racer Prince P08 is therefore a gaming chair, but it is also very suitable for working from home since it takes your morphology into account thanks to its high-density shape memory. You will therefore have a super comfort of being in front of your PC and we bet on high quality synthetic leather. It is therefore very interesting for 228.99 euros, while it usually costs 300 euros.

It also has 2 pillows, one for the neck and the other for the lower back. You can even position them to take place correctly in the right places according to your size. On the sides we have adjustable 3D armrests. The backrest also reclines when you want to take a short break and also features a rocking mode and lock.

The Dx Racer Prince P08 can carry a person up to 150 kilos with its pneumatic cylinder. It is also suitable for tall people up to 1.85 m.

To complete your gaming setup, we also have a good plan for a great Corsair Surround 7.1 headset.

