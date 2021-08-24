this gamer keyboard costs less than 80 euros

The Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard is a 60% format gaming keyboard with optical switches. It’s designed to perfectly complement the most sophisticated setups. In contrast to a conventional keyboard, it lacks certain function keys. However, this will not prevent you from being completely satisfied during your gaming sessions.

RAZER HUNTSMAN MINI: a gaming keyboard designed for efficiency and durability

While the Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard lacks the function keys found on traditional keyboards, it gives you all the features you might need to be as efficient as possible in the game. With this mini gaming keyboard, these functions are available via secondary functions or shortcuts.

The Razer Huntsman Mini was equipped with Razer optical switches. Compared to mechanical switches, these have the advantage that you can activate much faster and more smoothly. They also increase the lifespan of the keyboard because its moving parts are less prone to friction.

The Razer Huntsman Mini is not only durable but also practical. Its size makes it easier to position it so you can play in the most comfortable position. In addition, its small size allows you to optimize your play space, this keyboard allows you to play games without necessarily needing a large desk.

Note that the keys on this gaming keyboard have a premium textured quality. They are designed to withstand time and heavy use. To make it easy for you to find each of these buttons, they are backlit. Best of all, you can customize the lighting with a number of pre-installed Razer Chroma RGB effects.

Finally, you should know that the Razer Huntsman Mini comes with built-in memory so you can take your configuration with you wherever you go. You can save up to 5 keyboard profiles there without having to use any software.

Typically, the Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard sells for € 129.99. However, it is available today for just $ 79.99. While you’re at it, take a look at HOMCOM: a desk made for gamers too, with great action!

3 good reasons to fall for this keyboard?

Optical switches from Razer for better responsiveness. Backlit buttons. Small dimensions for minimal space requirements.

