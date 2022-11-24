“This game sucks!” – Dr DisRespect rages and lashes out at Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, says the game caters to 11-year-olds

YouTube Gaming icon Herschel “Man,” popularly often known as “Dr DisRespect,” hosted a livestream on November 24 devoted to enjoying the not too long ago launched Name of Responsibility: Warzone 2.0.

Through the last half of his broadcast, the streamer was tactically scouting via the Zaya Observatory location in-game. Shortly after, Dr DisRespect was outplayed by an enemy participant who caught him off guard.

The fast-paced nature of the gameplay irked the “Two-Time Champion,” who lashed out and raged on the battle royale. Earlier than suggesting that the sport caters to 11-year-olds, Dr DisRespect exclaimed:

“God! Oh, I am unable to do that recreation any f***ing extra! It sucks! This recreation sucks!”

Dr DisRespect rages after getting outplayed in Name of Responsibility: Warzone 2.0, claims the sport has “no gunplay”

The previous Twitch streamer had efficiently killed six gamers in that match on the seven-hour mark of his November 24 livestream. Whereas fastidiously maneuvering via the hallways of Zaya Observatory, Dr DisRespect ended up getting outplayed and voiced his frustration.

After exclaiming that he may not play the sport, the Two-Time said that the battle royale was primarily aimed toward 11-year-old gamers:

“What am I, 11 years outdated? This recreation is actually constructed for 11-year-old… children! It is actually constructed; you see the gunplay? There isn’t a f***ing gunplay, man! There’s none!”

Timestamp: 07:17:06

After a short pause, DisRespect mirrored on his gaming expertise and said:

“Accomplished! Identical to that. The franchise is basically catering to the 85-year-old residents and the 11-year-old children. What the hell? What was in the present day’s solo expertise about, man? Jesus! Let me… hey…”

The 40-year-old calmed himself and continued the dialog by questioning what would occur if the sport had no audio cues for footsteps:

“Think about if, like, no person had footsteps within the recreation. No person! Like, there is no footsteps in any way. None! It is all instinctual, in case you spot them. Now it is simply tremendous uncooked. Simply making an attempt to really feel it out, like, the place may this particular person be. Really feel-it-out kind of combat. Like a Search-and-Destroy kind of combat. You already know what I imply? The place is that this, dude? And you then play at your personal tempo. Like, play it at my very own tempo.”

Followers react to the streamer’s clip

Dr DisRespect’s clip made an look on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the response thread accruing a dozen fan reactions. The clip had a blended response from the group, with one Redditor agreeing with what the streamer needed to say:

One other group member was perplexed as to why the YouTube Gaming star slammed the sport:

Listed below are some extra related fan reactions from Reddit:

Dr DisRespect is without doubt one of the hottest content material creators within the streaming world. He started broadcasting on Twitch in 2016, however was mysteriously banned from the purple platform in 2020.

Following his sudden ban, he has now completely moved to YouTube Gaming. Herschel at present has 4.21 million subscribers, with greater than 319 million video views on his principal channel.



