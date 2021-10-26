this full LED 4K Android TV benefits from a big promotion of 200 euros

There are tons of 4K TVs out there and it is not easy to choose from. Today we offer you a good plan for the excellent Android SmartTV Sony XR55X90J and the latter can only satisfy you.

Sony XR55X90J: A high quality 4K UHD Android TV

Sony is a recognized brand in the TV world and has stood out from the competition by developing many technologies that give you a flawless image.

The Sony XR55X90J is a full array LED model with a beautiful diagonal of 55 inches, i.e. about 139 cm. In addition, it offers an exceptional refresh rate of 100 Hz and even up to 120 Hz under certain conditions. This model also features XRMotion Clarity technology, which detects areas of the image in rapid motion to improve fluidity while maintaining high contrast. That’s not all, it’s HDR compatible. It’s really perfect for consoles.

For the sound, it is DTS Digital Surround certified, so you have first-class audio quality.

Sony chose Android TV as the operating system so that you can access the Google Play Store and its apps. You can also install Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Molotov, Disney +, MyCanal, and many others.

Normally sold at a price of 1299 euros, it is now 1099 euros, which is a saving of 200 euros compared to the starting price.

3 good reasons to order it?

Sony picture quality Android TV and its apps Refresh rate

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.