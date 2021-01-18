This full face mask makes you look like a daft punk

If the Covid-19 pandemic changed our lives, the virus has also helped shed light on many concepts for combating the coronavirus. When you’ve had enough of the cloth mask or the surgical mask, this is certainly the ideal alternative.

Full protection that filters 95% of the air

At first glance, it looks like Daft Punk’s helmet, but it isn’t. This object is a full-face helmet or mask that was introduced on the KickStarter crowdfunding platform last November. It is the American company Blanc that came up with this mask for the less original. The crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $ 400,000 since it was launched.

This white helmet protects the wearer’s eyes, nose and mouth. The company has equipped it with two HEPA air filters that can be reused and replaced. Thus, the helmet offers fresh, clean air with every breath for 14 days. According to the designers, the helmet can filter 95% of the 0.3 micron particles.

Anonymity guaranteed and many functions follow

The white helmet not only protects you from Covid-19, but also from urban pollution, but not only. In fact, it can also ensure your anonymity through the tinted window at eye level.

Various functions could be integrated into it, for example a speech modifier or even Bluetooth or a VR system integrated in the glass. In addition, designers envision the possibility of personalizing the helmet / mask with interchangeable magnetic fields.

The crowdfunding campaign is now over and contributors who bet on the white helmet can buy it for $ 79. It is scheduled to go on sale next March for $ 149. It remains to be seen whether it can be used in France as the law prohibits hiding your face on the public highway …