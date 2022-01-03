this first film by Cyril Hanouna provokes the anger of internet users (15 tweets)

Famous animator Cyril Hanouna didn’t waste time getting people talking in early 2022 when he announced the release of the movie The SEGPA for the month of April yesterday. An announcement that generated a lot of response.

A comedy that has already been heavily criticized

The feature film Les SEGPA is directed by Ali and Hakim Boughéraba and co-produced by the moderator of Touche pas à mon poste !, Cyril Hanouna. The latter published the first trailer for the film on its social networks yesterday. We quickly understand this is going to be pure comedy, so it will focus on SEGPA, those college students with great academic difficulty. It is precisely this choice that divides Internet users greatly, many of whom denounce their intransigence towards students who are already in difficulty and a lack of self-confidence. A choice that was felt to be very cumbersome and which again triggered violent reactions on Twitter.

New for 2022! We are pleased to present you the trailer for the film SEGPA.

I’m in coproduction with Kallouche Cinema and Mandarin Cinema.

Released in April! a film by Hakim and Ali Bougheraba pic.twitter.com/54Sp2kOtZl

January 2, 2022

Angry internet users express themselves on Twitter

Is SEGPA the title of the film?

But Cyril Hanouna is not serious about putting such a spotlight on students with atypical backgrounds.

But what did they do to you that you mean that?

January 2, 2022

“Segpa” is the new “Mongol” …. we are replacing one stigma with another … the SEGPA students who already suffer from harassment, ridicule and marginalization in schools will love it ….

January 2, 2022

What do you expect from such an idiot? The segpa they laugh at is far more worthy than him. The only thing that justifies its existence is the humiliation of others

January 2, 2022

The SEGPAs are assisted courses where young people are often ashamed because they are laughed at, have little self-confidence because they are often belittled, and there is a guy saying, hey, we’re going to laugh at them. You don’t laugh with people, you laugh at people. You are lousy.

January 2, 2022

There is no doubt that in the face of this trailer, the #SEGPA film will shake ideas and improve the image of these young people.

No i’m kidding. #hanuna is the guy who uses people to amuse the bourgeoisie.

Similar to human zoos a century ago.

January 2, 2022

Recruiting M / F for 3 days of shooting in Paris (75).

In co-prod with @Cyrilhanuna for the film “MONGOLIO” (continuation of “the SEGPAs) we are looking for:

– M / W 18+ mentally disabled

– M / W 18+ huge cock

– M / W 18+ Boomer Antivax

– M / W 18+ fan of Tuches 4

January 3, 2022

No, but seriously ?! You have no shame ?? !!!! What image will teachers and students of the SEGPA get?!?!

January 2, 2022

Instead of talking, the segpa sections for kids in trouble are in trouble.

Did you know there is life outside of YouTube?

You also say it yourself, it’s the Segpas with an s, so not the title of the film.

turn on the light, please

January 2, 2022

Serious ? A film about SEGPA? Yes, it’s hot, this disdain and caricature for those who are already in trouble. Even the title is vomiting. A shame !

January 2, 2022

Ah oh that’s great. We spend our time breaking down prejudices about disabilities, students with special needs, and their care, and there are these idiots who said, “Hey, if we made Segpa students look like violent idiots and rude!”.

January 2, 2022

But what a bummer. The Segpa students I had in my class were laughed at by others for this shit streak on YouTube. It is difficult to convince parents of CM1 / CM2 students who would need the segpa to accept the idea. Really, no thanks.

January 2, 2022

Unfortunately the Youtubers group is called Les SEGPA sans s … The film is just a variation of the web series …

Yes it does exist. And it stinks. It caricatures: students, families and even teachers from SEGPA sections …

January 2, 2022

What’s wrong with your head SEGPAs are in college. Do you think you have the perspective necessary to understand the “second degree” you are going to bring forward to justify this sea ***? The “valves” of “humor” to the detriment of thousands of pre-teens … 2022.

January 2, 2022

I don’t like what you do on TV, but people have their free will to watch or not so I type.

But when you persecute children who are already largely humiliated in our neighborhoods, to say you are in the SEGPA is often degrading, disgusting and irresponsible.

January 3, 2022

I dream Did I just see that there is a movie going to be called “the SEGPAs” ?? You really are a shame If only because you contribute to the completely wrong image of “SEGPA: simple-minded and stupid”.

January 2, 2022

And you, what do you think of the announcement of SEGPA, co-produced by Cyril Hanouna? If you want more tweets, we bring you our top 15 fresh tweets of the week!