This film with Wolverine will unfortunately never be seen

As we look forward to discovering Deadpool’s third adventure in theaters, Ryan Reynolds teased what that film could have been before Disney took over Fox. A feature film in which Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would have played a role of choice.

You know, since Disney took over Fox, Deadpool has been an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and should be performing alongside our favorite Avengers very soon. Rest assured, just because Deadpool joins the MCU doesn’t mean his films won’t be rated R-rated. We have already been told that Marvel’s antihero will maintain his sharp sense of humor and derogatory behavior. Right now, Deadpool’s third adventure is under wraps, but Ryan Reynolds took advantage of a mental illness fundraiser to piss off Fox’s Deadpool 3. In fact, even before the Disney takeover, Ryan Reynolds and Fox had begun envisioning a third adventure for Deadpool. This movie will never see the light of day, but the pitch will make your mouth water.

“Open, honest and healthy discussions about mental health are essential. You can make a difference by retweeting #BellLetsTalk. If that wasn’t enough, Deadpool 3 had to be a road trip between Deadpool and Wolverine before Disney bought the Fox. Rashomon style. For real. ”

Rashomon is a Japanese film from the 1950s in which four protagonists tell their version of the same crime. So we can imagine Deadpool and Wolverine going on a road trip, but that the two heroes wouldn’t have seen this trip that way at all. The reunion between Wade Wilson and Logan could have been great, unfortunately this film will never see the light of day. Some people think this is a big lie from Ryan Reynolds, to get retweeted as much as possible and to talk about the # BellLetsTalk thing. The actor is a big joker and there is a good chance he’ll laugh at us again, but we forgive him if it’s for a good cause.

In any case, it is certain that Deadpool has the right to a third adventure that will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the moment, no date has been announced, which means the hero will not arrive in our theaters at least until 2023. If he doesn’t offer us one or more cameos in the Phase 4 films. In the comics he’s dealt with many times, it wouldn’t be surprising if he stopped by to say hello in Spider-Man 3, which is currently being filmed.