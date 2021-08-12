this fight between Vegeta and the titan of Eren is terrific

While manga and Japanese animation fans eagerly await the release of the second part of the fourth season of Attack on Titan, which is slated for 2022, an artist imagines a monstrous fight between Eren Jäger and Vegeta, an iconic character from Dragon Ball.

Vegeta vs Eren: an unexpected fight

For many years, fans of popular culture have enjoyed imagining how their favorite characters will face each other in order to find out who is the best. We have often seen debates aimed at determining a potential winner, for example between Son Goku versus Superman or Thor versus Saitama.

Today we learn that an artist imagined the battle of two characters who are particularly appreciated by Manga and Japan fans: Vegeta, the famous rival of Son Goku in Dragon Ball, and Eren Jäger, the main character in The Attack of the Titans who possesses the powers of one of the Nine Prime Titans, the Assailant Titans.

(SCHUSS 001-007)

IN ORDER! I updated a few things … it may take a while to get to the next part so the time has come.

Titan Eren vs Great Ape Vegeta (vs ???) pic.twitter.com/7Qm9uLZIFW

February 18, 2021

Nonetheless, if Vegeta and Eren are two characters we would have rejected out of hand, we note in this excerpt that their confrontation looks very promising, and we’d love to see the rest of these excerpts.

As you can see, Tom Barkel plays two characters who are not in their prime: Vegeta is as he appears when he first confronted Goku, while Eren does not seem to have the same mastery of his powers as he does to Ellipse the end of season 3 separates from the beginning of season 4.

Obviously, given the character’s too great power, it wouldn’t make much sense to have confronted Eren with the current version of Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super. In addition, we understand that Tom Barkel motivated the idea that the two characters can transform into gigantic and formidable monsters (the Assailant Titan for Eren, a Giant Monkey for Vegeta).

In any case, we are impressed by these clips, which reveal an even more impressive fight. In addition, these excerpts remind us how much these works inspire millions of fans around the world, as evidenced by the many fan types that we share with you. We encourage you to take a look at the work of this artist who envisioned impressive fusions between different characters from Dragon Ball.