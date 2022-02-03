This Fast Charge induction charger is free

You can’t take advantage of a free offer every day, and yet it is the case with the Fast Charge inductive charger, since it comes back to you for 0 euros thanks to its discount and a refund offer.

Samsung BTS: an induction charger for your smartphone

It’s again on Samsung’s side that this offer is valid with a wireless inductive charging station.

It’s the Samsung BTS Fast Charge in purple color and we’re going to close our eyes if it’s not your favorite color because it’s FREE. The latter allows you to wirelessly charge your smartphone, your headphones, your connected watch, very practical on a desk or a bedside table. It takes on a round shape and sits flat on any piece of furniture. This also applies to the other inductive charger that was previously offered to you for 10 euros. He is a bit more powerful and can position himself differently.

This model is of course compatible with QI technology and its fast charge can be up to 9 watts.

To take advantage of this offer, simply order the Samsung BTS Fast Charge charger at the price of 19.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros through this link and then go to the refund offer page for an amount of 20 euros. And now this $0 charger comes back to you.

