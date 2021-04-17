This fan-loved character is set to make a comeback in the MCU

It has now been a few weeks since we went from surprise to surprise with the extraordinary cast of the third episode of the Spider-Man saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while one cast member recently broke the silence by revealing the return of a character in the upcoming movie, apparently we’ve received confirmation of yet another iconic character from the MCU …

Good news

As has often been said, the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is developing into one of the most important films of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is not satisfied with fulfilling its promise to reunite the various incarnations of Spider-Man. But a priori he shouldn’t be the only one exercising this function in the film.

After Jon Favreau appeared as one of the key mentors of Tom Holland aka Peter Parker in his solo film series, it looks like Jon Favreau is back as Happy Hogan for Spider-Man: No Way Home. After starring in the Iron Man trilogy (and directing the first two) and then starring in the first two Spider-Man films, it almost seemed certain that Favreau would return for the third installment of the franchise. However, given his growing involvement in the Star Wars franchise, particularly The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it wasn’t certain that Favreau would repeat his role alongside Spider-Man.

While Favreau has a busy schedule for the remainder of 2021, he admitted that staying at Marvel strengthened his skills as a “storyteller” for the Star Wars universe. She taught her how to honor fans while reaching new audiences at the same time.

We always knew … and that’s what I learned from working at Marvel and working with Kevin Feige. You always want to keep an eye on the hard core of the fans because they are the ones who have lit the torch for many, many years, “Favreau said in an interview with Deadline.” But these are also stories for young people and for new audiences. These are myths so you should always turn to those who may not have this background for you.

Favreau recently addressed the filming of Spider-Man: Far From Home and his experiences on the set. He revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was one of the best shoots he’d ever had in his career.

Oh sure I love doing this. And I learn because I have the opportunity to be on other people’s sets. When I see the Russo Brothers direct it, it’s great. When I was on Jon Watts’ set for Spider-Man, I had more fun playing his latest Spider-Man than any other film role I can remember.

From Uncle Ben to Uncle HAppy?

While all the details of his role in the film are still unknown, he could certainly have a sizable supporting role similar to that of Spider-Man Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

And in that second part, Happy Hogan had a pretty interesting side story with Aunt May, played by Marisa Tomei. The two characters have developed a relationship that is part of the MCU’s typical action / comedy genre mix. By the end of the film, however, we know that Harry admits he has real feelings for Aunt May when she describes their relationship as a “summer adventure”.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamic unfolds between the two characters, but also how Happy reacts to the post-credits events of the last film when Spider-Man’s identity was revealed to the world. Anyway, this fourth part of Phase IV of the MCU promises to be full of emotion! We’ll know more about the approach of the release of the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is slated for December 15, 2021. In the meantime, the final trailer will be posted here just to keep us waiting a bit. So hype or not hype?