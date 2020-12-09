This fan-hated character is said to have saved Baby Yoda

Ashoka Tano revealed to the Mandalorian that a character rescued Baby Yoda during the extermination of the Jedi Temple on Order 66. Recently a Youtuber dropped a surprising hypothesis that she linked to a character from the Star Wars prelogy.

Who is it ?

Episode 13 “The Jedi” was considered one of the best episodes in the Mandalorian series and was better than any other postology. We discover the Jedi Ashoka Tano, who is loved by fans and can first be seen in the animated series The Clone Wars. We also learn that Baby Yoda is actually called Grogu and that he received the basics of the Jedi Temple violence during the preliminary round before the application of Order 66, as we know, wreaked havoc.

During the episode, Ashoka Tano Din Djarin reveals that Grogu was extremely saved from someone’s extermination of the Jedi Temple. What followed was a number of theories advocated by yououtubers and other bargain hunters on the internet, each as obscure as the other, with the name Anakin Skywalker mentioned, for example. Some, perhaps more rational ones, see a narrative arc only from the imagination of the show’s showrunner, Jon Favreau.

The latest theory to date is that this rescue is linked to one of the most hated characters in the entire Star Wars saga: Jar Jar Binks. This theory comes from yououtubeur Bushido Cavalier and is based on two hypotheses.

Grogu knows

The first is from the Making Star Wars website, which specializes in leaks and rumors surrounding the franchise. Bushido Cavalier is based on one of the articles published last November and the arrival of elements from the preface in seasons 2 and 3 of The Mandalorian featuring the famous N-1 Starfighter and the planet Naboo, two teasing articles related to Jar Jar. During the last episode, which was published last Friday, Grogu would have regained part of his memories of the Destiny Stone, i.e. the attack on the Jedi Temple in Coruscant, and would therefore have been the origin of this discovery. The rest of the arch would take him and Mando to Naboo in search of Jar Jar Binks.

Jar Jar, appreciated again?

The second theory would relate to returning Jar Jar to his nobility. Despised by fans, it would be time to offer him his redemption after unwittingly allowing Chancellor Palpatine to take full power of the Senate and then form the Empire. These rumors have already been heard from Lucasfilm.

The more or less smoky theories after revelations like these are legion that fuel the mystery and bring the universe to life among fans and teenagers. However, few rational elements add weight to the elements announced by Bushido Cavalier, on the contrary, in the novel Riposte: Fall of the Empire we learn that the Gungan was banished from Naboo because of his participation in the coup d’état. by Darth Sidious. It would therefore be out of the question to go to Naboo to find his trail. The veil will not come off at the moment, Mando already has to work to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon’s clutches.