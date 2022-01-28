This fan creates a life size replica of a Daenerys dragon

In 2019, Game of Thrones – which an actor is currently emulating – ended with an eighth and final season that drew much criticism from fans. The fact remains that the series remains one of the most important of the past decade and therefore logically continues to inspire the most inventive. A sculptor based in Canada has chosen to reproduce one of the dragons in the series in its original size for a particularly impressive result.

An ambitious project

By the end of the year, the first Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon, will land on HBO Max, taking us into the Targaryens’ past. The house that knew how to tame the dragons is therefore just as central to the plot as the fire-breathing creatures. Suffice it to say, Kevin Stone couldn’t have found a better time to complete a project that will have taken him more than a year: an all-metal dragon sculpture…and life-size.

A sculptor by trade, Kevin Stone used this know-how to launch an ambitious project commissioned from him by an American entrepreneur, founder of a marketing agency who, ironically, would never have heard of Game of Thrones. ! He simply wanted an impressive work of art, so the Canadian sculptor decided to take inspiration from one of his favorite series.

An impressive result

Kevin Stone therefore embarked on the titanic project of sculpting a life-size dragon inspired by those of Daenerys seen in the series, and in particular the most imposing of the three: Drogon.

The result is very impressive as the sculpture is no less than 17 meters long and weighs around 5,400 kilos! Pretty crazy characters, which are accompanied by a nice “detail”: The metal creature is able to spit fire.

Everything works with a system that the sculptor worked on with his wife. You still have to carry out the final checks to ensure the safety of the assembly and to give the Metal Drogon its final look. You can see everything right on Kevin Stone’s Instagram account.