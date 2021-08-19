this fake trailer with the 3 Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the Green Goblin is absolutely awesome

Spider-Man: No Way Home, 27th film by the MCU, 4th of Phase IV and, above all, the third part of the solitaire trilogy by Peter Parker, is due to appear at the end of the year. An adventure that shouldn’t be so lonely, however, many rumors point to a return of the old Spider-Man as her archenemy. Although no trailer has been released yet, a fan wanted us to wait with a tempting fake trailer.

a fake trailer that will make you dream

With a release date of December 15, 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home is none other than the final MCU movie of 2021. An expected feature film that is set to see the return of the previous Spider-Man, namely those of Tobby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but also their enemies, including the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus. A comeback that has been teased by a multitude of different leaks for months, although Marvel and the film’s supposed actors continue to deny that collaboration. Still, it is likely that we will have to wait for the film to be released to know the end of this story.

A long wait of a few months, which allows at least the most creative fans to give everything to wait. Such is the case of Aryan Sharma, that Spider-Man fan who doesn’t hesitate to put his editing skills to the test to bring a fake Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to life. In addition to the three spider men, the character of Doctor Strange, confirmed for this film, is also in the game. The character played by Benedict Cumberbatch is making a comeback thanks to scenes from his previous films.

Above to discover a fake trailer that still makes us want more. As a reminder, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in our darkrooms on December 15th. Do you expect to see him? Don’t hesitate to reply to us using the poll and comments section below.