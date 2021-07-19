this fake press release that drives anti-vaccines crazy

A memo is controversial on social networks and especially on Twitter. It appears to be coming from the fast food chain Burger King informing its employees that unvaccinated individuals’ employment contracts are being suspended. The same applies to customers who can no longer enter the restaurants.

A press release full of spelling mistakes

Many internet users have not kept an eye out and have fallen into the trap. In fact, the famous memo is shielded with errors and somewhat dubious twists and turns.

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

If you haven’t guessed it already, it is a fake, the origin of which remains unknown. But the machine is running and #boycottburgerking has already picked up speed.

July 19, 2021

July 18, 2021

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

A press release on Facebook, this time officially from Burger King Antilles, announced that the company would file a complaint.

Even if the initial entry is incorrect, employees must actually have a health passport in order to be able to continue working, or have taken an antigen or PCR test 48 hours in advance. While they become chargeable in October, it could get expensive for those who are not vaccinated.

Anti-vaccines react in place

Since the speech by President Emmanuel Macron, the number of vaccine appointments has increased significantly. Because without a health pass it will soon no longer be possible to visit restaurants, bars, cinemas and museums. The only solution is to do an antigen test or PCR 48 hours in advance. This announcement sparked controversy and protests across France. If that announcement was enough to bring Doctolib down, however, others claim they will not give in and will not inject either of the two doses provided as part of immunity to Covid-19.

With the country divided over the controversial health pass, a memo from Burger King sparked a massive call to boycott the fast food restaurant. This press release states that unvaccinated employees will have their employment contracts suspended effective August 31st.

