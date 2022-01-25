This external SSD drive is a lot at less than 94 euros

External SSDs are on the rise and offer great transfer rates, and that’s exactly what you’re looking for when you need to transport data. For this 3rd discount, the 960GB capacity PNY Elite CS1050 benefits from a 24% reduction on its original price.

PNY Elite CS1050: a robust SSD for your data

PNY is a recognized brand in the storage world with rugged cards and USB drives. Today we offer an external SSD, the PNY Elite CS1050 with a capacity of 960 GB.

This SSD drive, which you can take anywhere, is very compact as it measures only 6 x 3.5 x 0.9 cm, so you can put it in a bag.

In terms of performance, thanks to USB 3.1, it achieves ultra-fast transfer rates of up to 430 MB/s when reading and up to 420 MB/s when writing.

This external SSD can be used on both Windows and Mac OS X or even Linux, since simply formatting it is enough to make it compatible.

It is currently priced at 93.19 euros instead of 129 euros. And if you’re looking for a portable PC to work on the go, we’ve got a great price on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5.

Why crack?

High transfer rateCompact and lightweightMulti-OS compatible

