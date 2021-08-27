this exhibition will be the largest ever on the saga

While the Return to Hogwarts event is taking place in Paris this weekend and you can discover a life-size replica of the famous red train as well as many other animations, a huge exhibition about the universe of Harry Potter will soon be on display for the day.

The largest exhibition

Potterheads, pull out your wands and dust off your uniforms, an exhibition about the famous wizard will soon be opening. Scheduled for 2022, this is the largest exhibition ever, with more than 20,000 m2 entirely dedicated to the world of Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts.

Titled “Harry Potter: The Exhibition”, the exhibition promises to be awe inspiring. Between immersive scenography, original accessories and costumes from the locations, original installations and sets as well as diverse experiences, the exhibition promises to be magical and should inspire more than one fan of the universe created by JK Rowling. . Talking about the exhibition, Warner Bros. said:

“This groundbreaking traveling exhibition will feature beautifully designed environments that pay tribute to the characters, locations and creatures seen in the films and loved by fans, while also exploring the cinematic magic that brought them to life. Visitors can see authentic props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films up close as they partake in innovative, stunning, and magical sets and installations.

Harry Potter on a world tour

In addition, the exhibition will travel and around the world throughout 2022. It is expected to stop on almost every continent and Europe is one of the destinations. A stopover for the trade fair in France is therefore safe.

Very little information has been shared about this huge exhibit dedicated to the world of Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts. Further details are to be announced in the next few months. So while you’re waiting to learn more, the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition is always free to explore from your sofa.