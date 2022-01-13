This excellent gaming laptop has a super discount

If you are looking for a great gaming laptop this sales season, we might have just the thing for you. We therefore invite you to take a closer look at the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop.

Zoom on the gaming laptop PC – LENOVO Legion 5 17ACH6H

The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop PC features a 43.94 cm (17.3 inch) screen gaming system that combines AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ graphics. Dual Burn support speeds up frame rates and gets both the processor and GPU to the max.To enhance your gaming experience, this PC also gives you lightning fast frame rates on a 1080p display (and, by the way, if you don’t, you’re not looking for one complete gaming pc but just a good screen for gamers, you can refer to our previous article).

The Lenovo Legion 5 is actually designed to support the workloads of gamers and developers of all kinds. The revolutionary mobile processors of the AMD Ryzen ™ 4000 H series set the standard for performance in innovative, thin and light notebooks.

And for those who are afraid of overheating, do not be afraid! Thanks to its industry-leading thermal efficiency, the Lenovo Legion 5 will not overheat regardless of its power level configuration. Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 technology actually includes copper heat sinks to draw heat away from your fingers, while a four-channel ventilation system protects key components.

As for the autonomy of the battery, the latter is optimal. When traveling, you don’t have to do without long gaming sessions thanks to an autonomy of around eight hours (thanks to the intelligent power management system and the slim adapter that charges the battery from 0 to 50% in less than 30 minutes).

And if the sound of your laptop is important to you, you may appreciate that the Lenovo Legion 5’s Harman Kardon® 2W speaker system gives you the power of sound as well as the depth of bass.

And good news, with the promo codes set up by Cdiscount (which exist in addition to the discounts for this exceptional sales period) you can benefit from a discount of 100 euros on this very good gaming PC with the code 100DES999.

This drops the Lenovo Legion 5 from 1149.99 euros to 1049.99 euros, a nice discount if you know that this well-selling computer has no reason to drop in price.

Why succumb to the laptop Gamer PC – LENOVO Legion 5?

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics processor that lets you run your current favorite games. No overheating despite optimal performance. Very good sound

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.