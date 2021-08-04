this excellent Fan Edition smartphone costs less than 500 euros

In recent years, Samsung has decided to listen to its community and is offering variants of its high-end smartphones and the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) is one of them. Today it costs less than 500 euros in the shopping cart, a good plan to switch phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: a technical data sheet selected by the community

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a top-class device and has a very nice 6.5-inch Super Amoled display with Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It’s perfect for watching movies and series, but also for gaming thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + compatibility.

As for the case, we have a configuration that has no problems running applications or games.

Processor: Samsung Exynos 990 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

As for the photo, it is well equipped with a 3 sensor module:

12 megapixels 12 megapixels ultra wide angle 8 megapixels with 3x optical zoom

On the front you have to rely on a large 32-megapixel sensor.

Finally, the autonomy is guaranteed by a 4500 mAh battery compatible with fast and wireless charging.

If it was 659 euros, it is just 499 euros, an offer that should not be missed in order to change the cell phone. And if you’re sporty, here’s another great plan for a connected watch from Huawei.

3 good reasons to succumb

Photo quality Powerful data sheet Display quality 120 Hz

