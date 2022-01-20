This excellent AirPods alternative is dropping in price for sale

Many brands have launched an assault on Apple in the true wireless headphone space, but there are a multitude of products that lack quality. Today, with the Oppo Enco Air, we offer you headphones that represent a real alternative.

Oppo Enco Air: Noise-cancelling headphones with long battery life

The Oppo brand has grown in popularity in the smartphone market over the years, but they’ve also branched out and launched their own true wireless headphones, which they dubbed the Enco Air.

These are semi-in-ear so you don’t have to put them in your ears, which is a very good point for people who can’t stand them. The shape reminds us of AirPods.

Regarding the integrated technologies, the Enco Air has a noise reduction system with two microphones, coupled with an artificial neural network and an algorithm to reproduce the voices of your correspondents as faithfully as possible.

They are equipped with touch controls and are compatible with the HeyMelody application, which also handles the firmware update.

On the autonomy side, they can last 8 hours on a single charge, since 10 minutes is enough for a quick charge. With the box, the autonomy goes up to 24 hours without any problems.

Launched at a price of 79.99 euros, the Oppo Enco Air have just gone on sale for 59.99 euros. If you have trouble with headphones, we also have a good plan for Sony headphones.

3 good reasons to crack

Great battery lifeNoise reductionTouch controls

