this excellent 4K video projector benefits from a discount of 300 euros

Do you want to change your TV? Why not choose a projector to enjoy your films and series like in the cinema? Here is an offer not to be missed, as it is the excellent Viewsonic X100-4K, a video projector that offers a 4K image instead of the Full HD that the competition offers.

Viewsonic X100-4K: a 4K image for even more details

The Viewsonic X100-4K is therefore a video projector that you need to place in the room to display your content directly on a white wall or on a background such as a nylon canvas. This model offers a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, so you will have very good picture quality, especially with the brand’s exclusive Cinema SuperColor + technology.

In terms of lightbulbs, we are one on a device with second-generation LED technology with a lifespan of 30,000 hours, which is equivalent to three and a half years, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. count 2,900 ANSI lumens and a contrast of 3,000,000: 1. For ventilation, it’s pretty quiet with a fan that only generates 20dB, as the brand says, it’s less than the ticking of a clock.

That’s not all, because for connectivity, the Viewsonic X100-4K has no less than 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, so you have a lot to do!

With the Viewsonic X100-4K you have a high-quality projector and the latter costs 1699 euros instead of 1999 euros or an immediate discount of 300 euros. Otherwise we also have an OLED TV from Sony on offer.

Why let yourself be seduced?

4K display quality Lamp life Quiet, powerful ventilation

