This excellent 3D DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Bar receives a 33% discount

If you want to improve the sound of your TV, here is a great DTS sound bar, Yamaha SR-B20A. In fact, the latter benefits from a 33% discount off the starting price, a golden proposition not to be missed.

Yamaha SR-B20A: DTS sound for even more immersion

Yamaha is a very good brand when it comes to audio and this soundbar is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade the quality of their TV. The latter also has a maximum output of 120 watts via 2 mini subwoofers and loudspeakers for the mid and high range. Add to this the DTS Virtual: X 3D surround technology for better immersion in movies as the sound will envelop you.

It also has several modes that you can customize to suit your usage:

The Clear Voice feature will also be there so you can hear the dialog better and the Bass Boost technology for even more realistic explosions. It is even possible to take control from your smartphone using the Sound Bar Remote application, which is available in most app stores.

If it was previously displayed at 299.99 euros, it is currently 199.99 euros. If you prefer the Denon brand we have another great deal with a wireless subwoofer.

Sound power DTS 3D technology Numerous pre-configured modes

