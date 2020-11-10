This excellent 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD is entitled to an attractive price drop

M.2 NVMe SSDs are currently seeing significant price reductions. We had the Western Digital (green, blue, black) and yesterday the SanDisk Extreme PRO. Today it’s the turn of the 1TB Sabrent Rocket to be at a good price too.

Sabrent Rocket: great accomplishments

This good plan concerns the Sabrent Rocket 1TB SSD in M.2 NVMe format and it has to be said that it will greatly improve your PC as it has very good performance.

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product with a minimum value of € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard coll, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

Read speed: 3450 MB / s, write speed: 3000 MB / s

Thanks to its speed, the Sabrent Rocket will give your computer a boost, your Windows will start much faster, as will your software and games. Even the loading times in games are drastically reduced compared to a SATA SSD or a mechanical hard drive.

And if your laptop has an M.2 NVMe port, you can even gain autonomy as this type of SSD is very energy efficient.

On average it costs around 150 euros, currently it is 112 euros, which corresponds to a reduction of around 25%.

Why succumb?

Because you missed the previous promotions! For the performances For the price

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.