This evil version of Wanda has the most vicious powers ever

The Dark Reign comic book series has the originality of proposing a team from the Avengers’ alter ego, composed mostly of supervillains. So every hero has their evil double and Wanda Maximoff is no exception. His arch enemy, however, has the peculiarity of possessing particularly cruel powers and being even more advanced than his own.

Age of Dark Avengers

In Dark Reign, Norman Osborn is in full power after saving the world from the alien invasion of the Skrulls in the events of the Secret Invasion. Perceived as the savior of mankind, he is logically chosen to head SHIELD, which he renames HAMMER

Since many Avengers are familiar with Spider-Man’s nemesis, they obviously don’t hear it that way. As a result, some decide to leave the ship and the team leader is in great trouble. So he decides to recreate his own group of superheroes … by hiring super villains.

These “Dark Avengers” stand out as the evil version of the Avengers. Norman Osborn takes the place of Iron Man (by renaming himself Iron Patriot), Spider-Man is replaced by Venom, Thor by Loki, and so on.

Hence, it is extremely interesting to look at the capabilities of this team with terrible potential. And what happens when one of its members is inspired by one of the heroines who simply has the power to change reality through the sheer power of her thinking?

a “sour” version of Wanda Maximoff

You will understand, we are talking about the alias of Wanda Maximoff and the least we can say is that the powers of the latter are not pretty to see.

Indeed, the Scarlet Witch is known for her terribly powerful psychic powers. These have caused panic several times in the Marvel Universe, particularly with the events of House of M.

Your bad match, Toxie Doxie, also has psychic and telepathic powers. Aside from this aspect, the costume she wears and her ability to create force fields, she is completely different from Wanda. Indeed, his powers are reminiscent of those of Poison Ivy and are of rare cruelty.

Genetic engineering and comics don’t mix

His skills come from his old life. The one who also calls herself June Convington was a former geneticist and biologist. Like many crazy comic book scientists, she was quickly fascinated by genetic engineering.

The idea of ​​creating the “perfect” person came to her mind when she met Edward Wyne. Though June found the latter almost perfect, a genetic defect on his arm spoiled the whole picture.

To put an end to this problem, she works tirelessly to overcome this exception that she believes is harmful. By experimenting on herself, she maintains her powers.

Kiss of death and poisoned blood

The anthology of his skills is enough to provoke a nervous smile: his breath (nicknamed “the kiss of death”) can kill a man with a single exhale. Thanks to neurotoxins, his blood can cause a heart attack within seconds.

In addition, Convington can easily move his joints, alter the surface of his bones to increase the force of the shocks, and create thermal explosions derived from his body heat.

She also has gills that allow her to breathe in all circumstances and her resistance to pain is improved. In short, its capacities go well beyond simple telepathic influence.

In particular, his skills enabled him to defeat Doctor Strange, not without a certain cruelty. Shortly after beating him with his poisoned breath, she confides in him that she would be happy to see him die if things were better. Charming.