This essential character will be making a comeback in the Star Wars series

A few days after announcing the release date for the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the good news is in full swing, adding to the excitement of fans.

A cult figure

To say that the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series is highly anticipated would be an understatement. With a lot of promise, Disney+’s third live-action Star Wars series could be one of the biggest TV hits of 2022.

As a reminder, Ewan McGregor will return to his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker-turned-Darth Vader in this series set midway between Star Wars, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and is Star Wars, Episode 4: A New Hope.

As fans eagerly await the first trailer (so far only concept art has been shared on Disney+ Day in November 2021), we’re seeing a deluge of good news.

After it was revealed that the Grand Inquisitor would be part of the Hunt for the Last Jedi, it was announced yesterday that legendary (we weigh our words) John Williams, theatrical historical composer of the Star Wars saga, composed the series’ theme in the greatest of mysteries.

And the news we bring to you today is just as exciting. Princess Leia, daughter of Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, will also be present in the series. At age 10 on the show, it was rumored to be portrayed on screen by young Vivien Lyra Blair, who can be seen in Bird Box on Netflix.

In and of itself, it is not surprising that Leia Organa is present in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series when we know that Bail Organa, her adoptive father, will also be present, in the guise of Jimmy Smits, who played her in Star Wars, Episode III played: Revenge of the Sith.

This excellent news gives us reason to speculate about the upcoming series. Will Princess Leia be held captive and drive the Jedi Master out of his exile on Tatooine? According to many fans, that’s entirely possible.

Anyway, the meeting between Leia Organa and Obi-Wan Kenobi could give even more space to one of the most iconic scenes of the original trilogy: Obi-Wan Kenobi-Wan’s cry for help at the beginning of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, and at the end Found by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.