This efficient robot vacuum cleaner is under 200 euros

The winter sale 2022 is full of good surprises. Today, the robot vacuum cleaner iRobot Roomba 698 also benefits from a price drop that allows it to be advertised for less than 200 euros, which for this price is hard to find better.

iRobot Roomba 698: Goodbye vacuuming

Vacuuming is never very pleasant and when you get tired of it, the best thing to do is to use a robot vacuum cleaner. On the other hand, with the many references on the market, it’s not that easy to find a device that meets your expectations at a reasonable price. Look no further, the iRobot Roomba 698 is currently on sale.

This autonomous vacuum cleaner does the work for you, even when you’re not at home. To start it, just press a button and let it do its job, but you also have the option to schedule cleaning of your home to take care of it while you’re away. No dust, dirt or pet hair can withstand it, thanks to a three-phase cleaning system with two multi-surface brushes and a specially designed brush for cleaning corners. That’s not all, with Dirt Detect technology it recognizes the areas where there is the most dust.

It steers automatically as it has many sensors. If he encounters an obstacle, he avoids it without your help.

In terms of autonomy, it can work continuously for 90 minutes and when the battery is almost empty it returns to its base to continue later.

Before this campaign it was priced at 239.99 euros and now you can order it for 199.99 euros. While it vacuums your other rooms, you can sit in your living room and watch your favorite movies and series. We also have a great DC Comics box for sale.

3 reasons to succumb

Good autonomyDirt Detect technologyDeep cleaning

