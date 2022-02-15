This Dolby Atmos soundbar is almost half the price with this discount

Philips is a popular brand in the audio and video world with TVs that offer very good picture quality and the essential Ambilight technology required for this. But the manufacturer also offers great products in terms of sound, such as the Tab8805, a Dolby Atmos soundbar that will amaze your ears.

Philips Tab8805: a soundbar for even more immersion

It has to be recognized that TVs don’t have great sound quality and you often have to resort to an external audio system such as a soundbar. To remedy this shortcoming, today we offer you the excellent Philips Tab8805.

It’s a 3.1 soundbar, so it’s made up of a bar and a wireless subwoofer, very handy to be able to place it anywhere without cluttering up your decoration with cables lying around.

In terms of sound, you get your money’s worth, especially since it’s a bargain at 299.99 euros instead of 499.99 euros. It offers Dolby Atmos compatibility and 3D surround sound that envelops you and gives you a great listening experience.

This soundbar also connects to your local network via WiFi, as well as Bluetooth, so you can stream music from your smartphone anywhere, even if you’re not in the room where your devices are located. In addition, it is also possible to create a multiroom system through Play-Fi technology and the Philips application (Android and iOS).

The Philips Tab8805 is great.

