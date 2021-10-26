this director wants to reject the Disney license in a certain genre

While the projects created by Georges Lucas thrive around the universe, this director, well known in his community, wants to translate the Star Wars saga into a very specific genre.

A universe that can be rejected ad infinitum

The more Star Wars-stamped projects see the light of day, the more we understand that the universe is extremely rich and subject to many variations. Since Disney took over the Georges Lucas saga, there have been crossings as well as spin-offs. For example, we only learned a few days ago that Hayden Christensen would be featured in the role of Anakin Skywalker in the future Ashoka series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As a former master of the latter, he could return in the form of a ghost (like Yoda, Qui-Gon, or Obi-Wan, who communicate via telepathy) or even in flashbacks.

Also a first foray into the troubled past of the republic and the years after Phantom Menace with Star Wars: The Acolyte, a series whose script tells the last days of the era of the High Republic. Whether in the cinema, series, comics / books, as well as video games, the Star Wars universe is abundant.

An attic on Tatooine?

These freedoms of expression obviously give ideas to any budding fan and / or director. The director of the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House would be tempted to make a film in the Star Wars universe, but not just any film, a horror film, as he knows the secret.

Mike Flanagan, who also heads Doctor Sleep (the sequel to The Shining), expressed his sudden urge to darken the galaxy far, far away on Twitter:

I was woken up by the earthquake this morning. I sat down for a few minutes and thought I’d like to make a horror movie set in the Star Wars universe. “

Validated by an author, Disney has the choice

Is this a foot call to Disney? In any case, it is not certain whether these will respond to Flanagan’s daring. Proof that the idea doesn’t seem so baffled, Mitch Dyer, author of the video games Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Squadrons, was very enthusiastic about a comment on the tweet in question.

I’ve wanted one like this for a decade. You’re welcome!

Meanwhile, Disney intends to take advantage of its new series, namely The Book of Boba Fett on December 29th, Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022, as well as Ashoka, and on season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is also for 2022 it’s planned. offs that should enable Disney to raise the bar according to a criticized postology. The first two seasons of The Mandalorian, however, were a complete success and prove how much Star Wars fans love new things.

If the company with the big ears ever confirms such a project, it will still have to be a long time before it finds its way into our houses.