This delusional game of seduction is forbidden, its creator steps on the plate

Steam was released in 2003 and is the distribution platform of the American video game manufacturer Valve, which became famous in 1998 after the publication of the first Half-Life. In nearly 20 years we can say that it has come a long way, listing more than 46,000 titles at the time of writing. Speaking of which, if you’ve always wondered how much it would cost to purchase the entire catalog, here’s the answer. In addition, the publisher has no hesitation in removing certain games from Steam in the event of a problem, proof with the 1000 games it removed in 2019. Today we’re going back to the Super Seducer 3 author’s reaction that received a nasty surprise from Valve.

Super seducer, what is it?

Originally released in 2018, it is a narrative video game in FMV (literally full motion video, meaning with real footage) that focuses on seduction. The latter puts you in the position of a male or female character with the aim of seducing another person. The interest of the title lies in the multitude of possibilities offered to the players, most of which are delusional – which does not fail to add a grotesque and humorous touch. The Joueur du Grenier we play (video below) gives you a more concrete idea of ​​what to expect in the game.

Valve removes the game from its steam platform

Ultimately, Super Seducer 3 will not be available on Steam. That decision by Valve was made this Friday, March 19th, and it left the author of the game – a certain Richard La Ruina – in the dark. For those unfamiliar with the latter, he is a pick-up artist – in other words an “expert” in seduction – author of books on the subject. After much negotiation between La Ruina and Valve, the game was ultimately not licensed. Here is the reason given by the publisher:

We have finished checking the latest version and we are unable to offer Super Seducer 3 for sale on Steam. As mentioned earlier, Steam doesn’t allow the display of explicit sexual images that involve real people. After several submissions and product reviews, we are at a dead end and therefore this decision is final.

The official game page has been completely removed from Steam, along with the 61,700 wish lists for the game accessed by Richard La Ruina to confirm fan enthusiasm for this new title. The latter intends to get their game out and are currently accepting donations on their website. He also expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter:

To be clear, Steam:

The uncensored and censored versions for Twitch were rejected. Never stated what content they did not like. Also, our demo was blocked, which was none other than the gym level that was censored. Having an ESRB-M tag (nldr: placed on the game indicating that it is desirable to only play it for those over 17) would not change anything.