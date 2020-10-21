This dad made a secret Diagon Alley in his daughter’s room (photos and video)
Have you always dreamed of having Diagon Alley at home like in Harry Potter? Well, you’ll envy little Ella. His father used the detention to build a real miniature Diagon Alley for his birthday.
A secret Diagon Alley in a closet
In Harry Potter, Diagon Alley is a unique place where you can find all the stores where you can buy school supplies and other magic accessories. A masterful moment from the first movie when Harry finds out, and a place every fan wanted to go. Childbirth was a great time to do things you normally don’t have time for and to keep busy a father decided to give his daughter a wonderful gift. Dylan wanted to offer his daughter Ella a real secret Diagon Alley in a closet in her bedroom. There are emblematic boutiques like Chez Ollivanders or the bookstore Fleury and Bott. Papa did everything to make Diagon Alley look like films and books. A great place that we want to discover in the picture below. It took several weeks and a lot of imagination to get there.